Beta Sigma Phi meets in Bradley
The Laureate Beta Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Jan. 15 at the Bradley Public Library, and the meeting was hosted by Pat Betourne and Carol Betourne. Rhonda Linneman was a vistor for the chapter
The 2020 KCC Scholar winner is Alexis Britton for the local sorority. The chapter received a thank you note from Alexis with a photo of her and let us know that she will major in construction management at KCC.
The service committee asked the chapter to bring the February meeting socks that will be given to the Fortitude in Bradley. The committee also will send a $50 gift to the Harbor House in Kankakee. Social committee announced that the chapter gathered at Yolk & Berries in Bradley on Jan. 17 to celebrate the January birthdays.
Jean Tanner won the hostess gift. Barb Burgess will host the Feb. 19 meeting at the Bradley Public Library. The hostesses this year will provide only dessert, drinks and hostess gift. Also the hostess is asked to provide a program after the meetings.
Anyone interested in becoming a Beta Sigma Phi member or who would like more information on the social orgranization, visit betasigmaphi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!