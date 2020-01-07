Kankakee QuiltMakers to hold meeting
The Kankakee QuiltMakers guild meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road in Bourbonnais.
Bring your warm quilt or blanket to keep warm on a cold January night. If you have too many cookies from the holidays, bring them to share, too. There will also be hot cocoa and a surprise, as well as show-and-tell projects.
New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Donna McGovern at 708-828-5110.
