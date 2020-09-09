The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear.
American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais
1560 Career Center Road. Rev. David Russell, Pastor. 815-932-7515. alcbourbonnais.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship
SUN: 9 a.m. worship service (contemporary worship service second Sunday of the month); available online.
WED: 5 p.m. worship.
Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park
210 West Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor; 815-573-5575
SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service; 10 a.m. Sunday school.
TUE: 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Yoga (first and third)
FRI: Brown Bag movie night (third Friday, movie at 7 p.m.)
Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee
196 S. Harrison Ave. Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship in Beckman Chapel; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary.
Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield
172 Church St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship; 9:15 a.m. Bible study.
Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield
348 E. Smith St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 9:15 a.m. worship; 10:30 Sunday school-Bible study.
(Bonfield) Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield
12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 9:15 a.m. Sunday school-Bible study. 10:30 a.m. worship.
Calvary Bible Church
2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Senior Pastor Dean D. Carlson. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church
SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship.
Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais
310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.
SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship and Communion. In-person service returns Sept. 20.
First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee
371 E. Court St. Karen Williams, pastor. 815-939-3546, firstpreskankakee.org.
SUN: 11 a.m. traditional worship; 12 p.m. fellowship.
First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne
334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.
SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. Morning worship and children’s Sunday school (nursery room is available).
THUR: 7 p.m. prayer encounter (2nd and 4th Thursday of the month)
First United Methodist Church, Wilmington
401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 8:30 a.m. Sunday school (adult); 9:30 a.m. youth.
Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church
4132 N. State Route 1-17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopchurch.com.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. Sunday school (September through May); 6 p.m. worship
Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga
109 E. Seminary Ave. Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship.
Peoples Church, Bourbonnais
6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.
SUN: 10 a.m. worship.
SAT: 6 p.m. Resonate (Jr./Sr. high school, Sept. 12)
FRI: 6 p.m. family night and camp-out (Sept. 18).
St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais,
5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Rev. Daniel Belanger CSV. 815-939-1851. stgeorgeil.com.
SAT: 5 p.m.
SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:15.
St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee
1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Dalene Kueler. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.
SUN: 10:15 a.m. worship.
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee
486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.
Monthly Mass last Friday of the month at 6 p.m. (Sept. 25).
Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley
500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Dalene Kuebler. 815-933-7932, bradleywesley.com
SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship
MON: 6:30 p.m. Book Club (4th Monday)
THUR: 6 p.m. praise team-choir practice at St. Mark UMC.
SAT: 1 p.m. United Methodist Women (1st Saturday of each month).
Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield
11478 Route 17 West, Vicar Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.
SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible school; 10 a.m. worship.
