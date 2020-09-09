The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear.

American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais

1560 Career Center Road. Rev. David Russell, Pastor. 815-932-7515. alcbourbonnais.org.

SAT: 5 p.m. worship

SUN: 9 a.m. worship service (contemporary worship service second Sunday of the month); available online.

WED: 5 p.m. worship.

Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park

210 West Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor; 815-573-5575

SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service; 10 a.m. Sunday school.

TUE: 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Yoga (first and third)

FRI: Brown Bag movie night (third Friday, movie at 7 p.m.)

Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee

196 S. Harrison Ave. Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship in Beckman Chapel; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary.

Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield

172 Church St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship; 9:15 a.m. Bible study.

Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield

348 E. Smith St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. worship; 10:30 Sunday school-Bible study.

(Bonfield) Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield

12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. Sunday school-Bible study. 10:30 a.m. worship.

Calvary Bible Church

2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Senior Pastor Dean D. Carlson. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church

SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship.

Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais

310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.

SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship and Communion. In-person service returns Sept. 20.

First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee

371 E. Court St. Karen Williams, pastor. 815-939-3546, firstpreskankakee.org.

SUN: 11 a.m. traditional worship; 12 p.m. fellowship.

First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne

334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.

SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. Morning worship and children’s Sunday school (nursery room is available).

THUR: 7 p.m. prayer encounter (2nd and 4th Thursday of the month)

First United Methodist Church, Wilmington

401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 8:30 a.m. Sunday school (adult); 9:30 a.m. youth.

Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church

4132 N. State Route 1-17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopchurch.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. Sunday school (September through May); 6 p.m. worship

Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga

109 E. Seminary Ave. Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship.

Peoples Church, Bourbonnais

6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.

SUN: 10 a.m. worship.

SAT: 6 p.m. Resonate (Jr./Sr. high school, Sept. 12)

FRI: 6 p.m. family night and camp-out (Sept. 18).

St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais,

5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Rev. Daniel Belanger CSV. 815-939-1851. stgeorgeil.com.

SAT: 5 p.m.

SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:15.

St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee

1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Dalene Kueler. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.

SUN: 10:15 a.m. worship.

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee

486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Monthly Mass last Friday of the month at 6 p.m. (Sept. 25).

Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley

500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Dalene Kuebler. 815-933-7932, bradleywesley.com

SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship

MON: 6:30 p.m. Book Club (4th Monday)

THUR: 6 p.m. praise team-choir practice at St. Mark UMC.

SAT: 1 p.m. United Methodist Women (1st Saturday of each month).

Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield

11478 Route 17 West, Vicar Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.

SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible school; 10 a.m. worship.

