Calvary Bible to install new senior pastor
Calvary Bible Church at 2587 E. Armour Road in Bourbonnais will be installing a new senior pastor Duane DenBoer at services on Sunday.
Due to limitations regarding COVID protocols, DenBoer will be installed at both the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. For more information or questions on attendance and coronavirus restrictions, call the church office at 815-932-8733.
