The Second Baptist Church celebrating pastoral anniversary
The Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave. in Kankakee is celebrating on Sunday the 25th Pastoral Anniversary, honoring Pastor Tyler J. Prude & first lady Evelyn Prude.
Speakers for the celebration are as follows: 10:30 a.m. Minister David Richardson, Morning Star Baptist Church; 4 p.m. The Rev. Rodney Lake, Pembroke Fellowship Church.
A banquet will be held from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Kankakee Country Club.
At 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, the Rev. Victor Thomas and at 4 p.m. the Rev. George Waddles will speak.
For more information or to purchase a ticket to the banquet, call the church office at 815-939-2421.
Risen Savior Lutheran holding free supper
Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1881 W Division (west of Interstate 57 on 9000 Road), Manteno is holding a free supper for the community from 5-6:15 p.m. on Friday at the church.
All are welcome. Anyone wishing to donate coats, gloves, hats etc. for the homeless may bring their donation to the supper. For more information, call the church at 815-468-2011.
Public square Rosary Rally to be held
A public square Rosary Rally will begin at noon on Oct. 12 at St. Margaret Mary Church on Main Street in Herscher.
Join in praying for our nation. Please bring a lawn chair. For more information, call Jackie Eberle at 815-421-4048. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved into the church hall.
Visionary Marriage Conference is Oct. 12
A Visionary Marriage Conference is being held from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road) Bourbonnais.
The guest speaker is author Dr. Rob Rienow. Complimentary breakfast and lunch provided.
Sessions include: The Power of Forgiveness; God’s Call to Husbands; God’s Call to Wives; the Power of Multi-Generational Vision; and Two Becoming One.
Register at PeoplesChurchToday.org. For more information, call 815-468-1900.
St. John Paul II holding craft and vendor show
St. John Paul II Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph, Kankakee.
More than 25 crafts and vendors are expected, and food by MiaBellas Wood Fire Pizza Truck will be for sale. Funds benefit the Kankakee Food Pantry, Azzarelli Free Clinic, Shepherds Clothing Closet and Free Tutoring Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!