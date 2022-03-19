Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet

Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet’s local office is located at 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

 CCDOJ

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays April 18 through June 27, Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet will be hosting a program for caregivers.

Stress-Busting for Family Caregivers will be held at Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. To register, call Amanda at 815-523-9919.

The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers ™ is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia or a chronic illness.

The program has been proven to:

• Improve the quality of life of family caregivers who are providing care to an older loved one.

• Help caregivers manage their stress and cope better with their lives.

In the Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers, caregivers will:

• Learn about stress and its effects

• Practice stress management techniques

• Develop problem solving skills

The Stress-Busting Programs teaches caregivers:

• The impact of stress on your health and how it relates to caregiving.

• How to deal with stress through relaxation techniques and problem solving.

• How to care for yourself while providing better care for your loved one.

Caregivers are given everything needed including a session handbook and online access to a meditation exercise and relaxation strategies videos.

Caregivers who have completed this program feel significantly lower stress, depression, and anxiety and are able to enjoy a better quality of life.

Caregivers have also experienced improvement in their ability to relax, manage stress and feel better about themselves.

Recommended for you