Catholic Charities hosting stress-busting program for caregivers Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2022 Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet's local office is located at 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays April 18 through June 27, Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet will be hosting a program for caregivers.Stress-Busting for Family Caregivers will be held at Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. To register, call Amanda at 815-523-9919.The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers ™ is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia or a chronic illness.The program has been proven to:• Improve the quality of life of family caregivers who are providing care to an older loved one.• Help caregivers manage their stress and cope better with their lives.In the Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers, caregivers will:• Learn about stress and its effects• Practice stress management techniques • Develop problem solving skillsThe Stress-Busting Programs teaches caregivers:• The impact of stress on your health and how it relates to caregiving.• How to deal with stress through relaxation techniques and problem solving.• How to care for yourself while providing better care for your loved one.Caregivers are given everything needed including a session handbook and online access to a meditation exercise and relaxation strategies videos.Caregivers who have completed this program feel significantly lower stress, depression, and anxiety and are able to enjoy a better quality of life.Caregivers have also experienced improvement in their ability to relax, manage stress and feel better about themselves.