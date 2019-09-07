The Community Arts Council Fall Art and Craft Stroll will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Kankakee.
The free event will feature more than 80 local artists and craft artisans, entertainment, a variety of food vendors, demonstrations, a kids’ zone and more.
The event will be held along the 200 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot, Merchant Street between Schuyler and the historic train depot and around the depot fountain circle and parking lot area.
Handmade arts and crafts will include artwork, photography, stained glass, pottery and ceramics, painted porcelain and glass, wood carvings, metal work, porcelain creations, custom jewelry, crocheted items, garden art, needlework, soaps and lotions, repurposed furniture and more.
Merchant Streeet between Schuyler and the depot will feature the kids’ zone, offering free art-related children’s activities, chalk art, games, balloon art and magic. The Friends of the Kankakee Public Library will hold a used book sale.
Demonstrations in the Farmers’ Market parking lot will include the Bradley and Aroma Park police department K-9 units from 11 a.m. to noon, the Kankakee fire department safety house from 1 to 3 p.m. and chainsaw carving, blacksmithing, spinning and electric wood burning design throughout the day.
Paradox Emporium’s Escape Room and Gigi’s Playhouse dime toss also will be set up in the Farmers’ Market parking lot area.
Entertainment during the day will include Patrick Noland, Tori Morgan, local theater groups and Boots in Motion.
Food trucks will offer a variety of sandwiches, sausages, brats, burgers, hot dogs, pulled chicken and pork, specialty salads, popcorn, taffy apples and other fall treats.
During the Fall Art Stroll, the Kankakee Railroad Museum’s annual Railfest will take place. The museum features three large operating model railroad layouts and railroad artifacts. A 1947 Pullman Coach and a 1964 Union Pacific Caboose also will be open for tours.
The mission of the Community Arts Council is to serve as a central body to promote, develop, stimulate and encourage arts organizations, artists and arts participation in Kankakee County. For more information, go to communityartscouncil.org.
