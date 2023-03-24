EDITOR’s NOTE: This article is part two of Frank Hosek’s journey to escape cabin fever in Kankakee County. To read part one, which details exploration in Momence, go to daily-journal.com/life.

By Frank Hosek

My wife, Kathy, and I were early arrivals at Splitting Targets located on West Avenue in Kankakee for the early afternoon experience of a new sport in Kankakee: axe throwing. I must say it is both intriguing and just a bit alarming flinging an axe 12 feet in hopes of imbedding it into a hunk of lumber.

Frank Hosek is a Bourbonnais resident and often shares his traveling adventures with Daily Journal readers. He is a freelance writer for various outlets, writing on the subject of travel.

Recommended for you