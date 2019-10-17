‘Ten’
Michael Sweet
Released: Oct. 11
Record label: Rat Pak
It’s called “Ten,” but this goes to 11.
This album is among the best work Michael Sweet has ever done, and that’s saying quite a bit given his nine previous solo albums and extensive discography with the trailblazing Christian heavy metal band Stryper.
His 10th solo album begins with a heavy dose of transplanted Stryper DNA on “Better Part of Me,” which is built around the intro riff from 1986’s “More Than A Man.”
It’s remarkable how well Sweet’s voice has held up over nearly four decades.
A time-honored tradition of ‘80s metal is the power ballad, and no one does them better than Sweet. This time it’s “Let It Be Love,” a worthy successor to the MTV smash “Honestly” and 1990’s “Lady.”
Sweet also brings in a truckload of metal friends, including cameos from members of Whitesnake, L.A. Guns, Fozzy and Arch Enemy. “Son of Man,” a duet with Todd La Torre of Queensryche, is everything a heavy metal song should be: fast-paced, drum-heavy and with unfathomably shredding guitar by Andy James.
Key cuts: “Let It Be Love,” “Better Part of Me”
— Wayne Parry, the Associated Press
