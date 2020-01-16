The Cars
‘Candy-O’
Released: June 13, 1979
Label: Elektra
The Cars had an impressive self-titled debut album a year earlier, so it was always difficult to have a successful follow-up disc in the rock ‘n’ roll category. It wasn’t an easy task as “The Cars” produced three hit singles, yet Rick Ocasek and company were able to pull it off with “Candy-O.”
Oscasek was known for his tight arrangements and was meticulous for producing a perfect sound. Ocasek also had a penchant for writing catchy tunes, and Elliot Easton’s strong lead guitar help make the sound work. Benjamin Orr played bass and added vocals to Ocasek’s lead singing.
“Candy-O” produced singles “Let’s Go,” that reached No. 14, and “It’s All I Can Do.” The success of the The Cars second album set the stage for the band to attain mainstream rock stardom in the early 1980s.
Key cuts: “It’s All I Can Do,” “Dangerous Type”
