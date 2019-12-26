Harry Styles
‘Fine Line’
Released: Dec. 13
Label: Erskine-Columbia
Leaving behind a massively popular boy band to become an all-grown-up superstar worthy of serious attention is difficult business, and former One Direction singer Harry Styles works hard at it. Sometimes too hard, with too many styles to choose from.
On his second outing on his own, the breadth of Styles’ interests is on display. His identity, however, is uncertain. At times, it seems mimicry is his greatest talent. The plaintive, acoustic title cut, which closes the album, plays like a full-on Bon Iver imitation.
“Cherry,” one of many songs apparently inspired by the end of his relationship with French model Camille Rowe, takes a Lindsey Buckingham page out of 1970s Fleetwood Mac.
It goes on: “She” evokes Pink Floyd, with an impressive guitar workout at its close. “Canyon Moon” is a bit too on-the-nose homage to currently fashionable Laurel Canyon folk-rock. Nothing goes terribly wrong, save for the cloying, up-with-people cheerfulness of “Treat People With Kindness.”
But rather than the daring act of self-revelation as it’s been hyped, “Fine Line” plays as a cautious effort by a retro-minded pop star not yet sure who he is.
Key cuts: “Cherry,” “She.”
