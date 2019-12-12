Liam Payne
‘LP1’
Released: Dec. 6
Label: Capitol
One Direction fans have reason to rejoice this holiday season: They get not just one, but two full albums from former members — Liam Payne and Harry Styles. Unfortunately for one of them, the reception will be frosty.
Payne’s 17-track “LP1” never really gets off the ground, a collection of monotonous club songs that often sound like warmed-over Justin Beiber rejects. It doesn’t help that some of the offerings are more than two years old.
The first tune — “Stack It Up” with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie — is the best and then the album falls off a cliff into a swamp of skittering drums, synth and libidinous lyrics (“Flippin’ that body/Go head, I’ll go tails”). It breaks no new sonic ground and has a faintly musty whiff.
There’s a good reason for the first tune being good — it’s co-written by Ed Sheeran and Payne doesn’t try to disguise its origins, mimicking Sheeran vocal tics and flow. For a first album, Payne surprisingly doesn’t show up: He had a hand co-writing only four songs and fails to do anything interesting with his voice.
The album reaches ludicrous heights on “Strip That Down,” a two-year old embarrassment that credits no less than 15 writers, including Sheeran, Quavo and even Shaggy, since they’ve lifted so much of his 19-year-old hit “It Wasn’t Me.”
Key cut: “Stack It Up”
