Handsome Dick Manitoba
‘Born in the Bronx’
Released: Nov. 8, 2019
Label: Liberation Hall
The front man of punk progenitors the Dictators steps up with his first solo album, and, go figure, the brash singer who wears his New York-ness like a badge of honor cut “Born in the Bronx” in Nashville, with producer-multi-instrumentalist Jon Tiven and a bunch of Americana stalwarts.
But no, Handsome Dick Manitoba is not trying to reinvent himself as a rootsy troubadour. The music is mostly fast and rocking, spiced by sax and piano, echoing the spirit of early rock-and-roll, and fitting right into Manitoba’s wheelhouse.
Manitoba is not the smoothest of vocalists and lyricists, but with him, feeling and attitude have always trumped finesse. The same holds true here, whether he’s recalling a teen romance (“Callie”) and his wayward youth in a housing project (“Magenta Street”), longing for an idealized California (“Surfside), or, on the darker side, dealing with addiction (“The Cooker and the Hit”).
The one non-original, a timely take on P.F. Sloan’s “Eve of Destruction,” finds Manitoba at his most earnest. But have no fear, his old strutting boastfulness is on full display in “Soul Punk King of NYC.”
Key cuts: “Thicker Than Blood,” “8th Avenue Serenade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!