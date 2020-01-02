Bonnie “Prince” Billy
‘I Made A Place’
Released: Nov. 15, 2019
Label: Drag City
“Look Backward on Your Future, Look Forward to Your Past,” Will Oldham declares on “I Made A Place,” his first album of new Bonnie “Prince” Billy songs since 2011. Oldham has always used the past to address the present and the future, going back to his Palace-monikered days in the ‘90s.
“I Made A Place” often uses the trappings of old-time mountain music: stark acoustic guitars backing Oldham’s creaky voice, casual harmonies (from Joan Shelley), banjos, fiddles. But the arrangements range widely: Comforting woodwinds grace the spiritually minded “You Know The One,” while “Squid Eye” is a perky, almost jangling rock song.
Oldham sees a bleak future. Climate change haunts the songs, but ecological disaster is tempered by Oldham’s humor and empathy — he sprinkles lullabies and love songs among the cautionary pronouncements. “Be sure you teach your kids to swim and navigate from stars above. / The fate of landlocked life is grim when you ignore our will to love,” he sings on the somber “This Is Far From Over.”
Key cuts: “You Know The One,” “Squid Eye.”
