Jaik Willis is a strumming, drumming one-man band with a wild fire-breathing freakshow. He’ll be playing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Inside Out, 226 N. Central St. in Gilman.
Willis plays an 11-piece drum set with his feet while playing guitars, bass, and harps. He’ll also sing and beatbox simultaneously, live with no looping or electronics.
Performing 300 shows a year with appearances at Bonnaroo, Summer Camp Music Fest, Dunegrass, the Chicago Bluegrass & Blues Fests, Willis got a shout out in Rolling Stone magazine for his vocal contribution to the Bassnectar album “FreeStyle” that debuted at No. 1 on iTunes.
Willis has shared bills with artists such as Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Wilco, Bela Fleck, MMW, Del McCoury, Big Brother & the Holding Company, Leftover Salmon, Justin Townes Earle, Digital Underground, Blueground Undergrass and many more. He performed on stage with acoustic blues dynamo Corey Harris, and Chicago blues legend Billy Branch as well.
He has performed at innumerable festivals and major venues around the U.S., including Summer Camp Music Fest in Illinois, Schwagstock in Missouri, Terrapin Hill Music Fest in Kentucky, Hyperion in Indiana, Jammin on the Wolf in Wisconsin, Michigan Peace Festival, Shoe Fest, Tall Tree Lake Music Fest, and dozens of others per season.
Tickets are $5, purchase in advance for reserved seating or at door the night of event.
