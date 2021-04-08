Spring open house
Pommier-Benoit Handcrafted is hosting a spring open house from 4 to 8 p.m. tonight in the black shed at Benoit Greenhouses at 568 N. 2750E Road, Kankakee. New jewelry pieces will be showcased.
Live music
• Big Dog Mercer will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday at Back Forty Saloon, located at 77 N. Main St., Manteno.
• The classic rock band, Just Roll With It, will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno. There is no cover.
• On The Rox is hosting an open jam with Beeso & Friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The riverfront venue is located at 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Keep calm and shred it
Peoples Bank of Kankakee will be hosting shredding events at 10 a.m. Saturday at both the Bourbonnais and Kankakee locations. The Manteno location will host an event next Saturday.
Trivia challenge
St. Paul’s Youth Ministry is hosting an afternoon of trivia for adults and is $20 per person. Babysitting available for $5 per child. The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and is located at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.
The Market at Steam Hollow
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Steam Hollow will host a market with up to 18 local vendors who will be displaying their crafted and handmade goods, decor, gifts and more. Food will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen and there will be live music by Kelli Bonomo. The event is family and dog friendly. Vendors include: Plunder Jewelry, Picket Fence Ceramics, Scentsy, Riley’s Holiday Treasures in Cross Stitch, Handcrafted by Nicole, Knockout Designs from the Heart, Little Angel’s Secret, Aves Spice Co., Lizzy’s Baked Goods & More, Hayward’s Hobbies, Homeland Holistic, Jenn’s Homespun Creations, Tears & Tulle, Color Street, Glow and The Yardstore.
