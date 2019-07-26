The final season of “Jane The Virign,” season three of Netflix’s “Dear White People,” and a new haunting episode of Hulu’s “Into The Dark” are among what’s available to watch on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime for the month of August.
NETFLIX TV
Original “ Dear White People”
WHAT: Season 3
ARRIVING: Aug. 2
DETAILS: Sam gives up her radio show, and the group finally meets the narrator of the acclaimed series.
“Jane The Virgin”
WHAT: Fifth and final season
ARRIVING: Aug. 8
DETAILS: A familiar face comes back into Jane’s life and it could change everything.
Original “Mindhunter”
WHAT: Season 2
ARRIVING: Aug. 16
DETAILS: Holden Torch and Bill Tench return for a second season of digging deep into the minds of serial killers.
Movies
Original “Otherhood”
ARRIVING: Aug. 2
DETAILS: Three mothers who are long-time friends and empty nesters decide to drive to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons. In the process, they realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change.
Original “The Family”
ARRIVING: Aug. 9
DETAILS: The Manzoni family, a notorious mafia clan, is relocated to Normandy, France under the Witness Protection Program, where fitting in soon becomes challenging, as their old habits die hard.
“Gangs of New York”
ARRIVING: Aug. 20
DETAILS: In 1862, Amsterdam Vallon returns to the Five Points area of New York City seeking revenge against Bill the Butcher, his father’s killer.
HULU TV
“Heartland”
WHAT: Season 11
ARRIVING: Aug. 1
DETAILS: Ty struggles when his mom makes an unexpected visit in hopes of bonding with her granddaughter.
“Into The Dark”
WHAT: Episode 11: School Spirit
ARRIVING: Aug. 2
DETAILS: Six social outcasts are stuck in weekend detention, forced to be confronted by the school’s legendary hauntings.
“Bachelor in Paradise”
WHAT: Season 6 premiere
ARRIVING: Aug. 6
DETAILS: Contestants from the Bachelor and the Bachelorette from previous seasons have another chance to fall in love with other previous contestants.
Movies
“Rat Race”
ARRIVING: Aug. 1
DETAILS: A Las Vegas casino magnate, determined to find a new avenue for wagering, sets up a race for money.
“Mortdecai”
ARRIVING: Aug. 8
DETAILS: Juggling angry Russians, the British Mi5, and an international terrorist, debonair art dealer and part-time rogue Charlie Mortdecai races to recover a stolen painting rumored to contain a code that leads to lost gold.
“A Simple Favor”
ARRIVING: Aug. 22
DETAILS: Stephanie is a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily, a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.
AMAZON PRIME TV
“Free Meek”
WHAT: Season 1
ARRIVING: Aug. 9
DETAILS: Chronicling the life of Philadelphia based rap artist, Meek Mill, from his rise in music to his incarceration and eventual release from prison.
“Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time”
WHAT: Season 1
ARRIVING: Aug. 16
DETAILS: Fans of the prolific comedian can expect material about parenting, pets, museums, and the delicate dance of weaseling out of unappealing events.
Original “Carnival Row”
WHAT: Season 1
ARRIVING: Aug. 30
DETAILS: Carnival Row is a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom.
Movies
“300”
ARRIVING: Aug. 2
DETAILS: King Leonidas of Sparta and a force of 300 men fight the Persians at Thermopylae in 480 B.C.
“All I See Is You”
ARRIVING: Aug. 7
DETAILS: A blind woman’s relationship with her husband changes when she regains her sight and discovers disturbing details about themselves.
“Mission Impossible: Fallout”
ARRIVING: Aug. 23
DETAILS: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!