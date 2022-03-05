A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms likely early - only a slight chance for more storms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
WATSEKA — The Watseka Theatre, located at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka, is hosting two well-known musical acts in the coming months. For tickets and more information, call 815-993-6585, or go to watsekatheatre.com.
Molly Hatchet — March 18
The band is listed in Rolling Stone’s top 100 greatest rock bands of all time. Right from the start, Molly Hatchet presented the hardest driving guitars in all of rock and roll. The line-up has changed, but many members have been together for more than 30 years.
Lee Greenwood — April 8
Credited as one of the greatest patriotic and country singers of all times, Lee Greenwood is bringing his ‘Proud to be an American’ persona to the Watseka Theatre. Greenwood has been performing since the early 1960s, has had seven No. 1 hits and has been charted more than 37 times. His version of “God Bless the USA” was a theme song for America when he performed it at the 2016 Presidential inauguration.