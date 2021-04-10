A piano recital presented by the piano students of Pat Neal of Watseka was held at Trinity Church. The recital consisted of students and guest/parent duet performers in the program.
Presenting a piano ensemble were the “Quirky Quartet” consisting of Joel Yergler, Lexi Willms, David Parmenter and Sophie Simpson; and the “Terrific Trio” of Libby Hamilton, Kate Sabol and Ellie Simpson.
Each year, students receive recital awards for excellence in piano study. To qualify for a recital award, students are required to practice and average of 180 minutes per week.
In the junior division, the student who practiced an average of 207 minutes per week throughout the year was Lydia Parmenter. In senior division, David Parmenter and Joel Yergler tied for first place, logging in an average of 182 practice minutes per week.
Winning the award for doing the best work in Scales and Music Theory was a first-place tie: Ellie Andris and Kipten Steiner in the junior division and David Parmenter won the Music Theory award in senior division.
The students showing the best piano technique in junior were Kate Sabol and Seth Wittenborn. Kelsey Gioja and Sophie Simpson won the medals in senior divison. The qualifying students with the Best Expression in music were Lydia Parmenter and Joel Yergler.
Each year students are to prepare and present a recital project. This year each student was to create a musical instrument, capable of changing tunes. An impartial judge critiqued the instruments and chose a winner in three age categories: second through fourth grade, fifth through seventh and eighth grade through high school.
With over 50 years in the music industry, Nick Veronda was asked to judge this year’s Student Recital Projects. Nick and his brother, Bill, currently own Veronda’s Music.
In the early elementary division, a first-place tie was won by Libby Hamilton and Ellie Simpson. In the junior division the first runner-up was Lydia Parmenter and winning first place was Lexi Willms of Clifton.
In the senior division, the second-place tie went to Joel Yergler of Cissna Park and Kelsey Gioja. Winning the first-place trophy in the senior division was David Parmenter.