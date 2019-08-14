It’s time for the 18th annual Two Rivers Festival.
On Saturday, the Village of Aroma Park will hold it’s 18th annual festival — an event that will include games, activities, music and food for the whole family.
During the festival, you can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win Chicago Bears tickets for their Sept. 29 game. Second and third place winners will get $100 and $50. You can also purchase the raffle tickets before the festival at Ryan’s Pier (112 E. First Street, Aroma Park) or the Village of Aroma Park building (2200 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park).
The baking contest, bake sale and bingo will take place in the Goselin Park building.
The Car Show will be located by the boat docks parking lot, two blocks south of Waldron Road and Third Street. Registration for the show the day of will be $15.
For musical entertainment, you’ll find acts like Just Roll With It, Mick Porter, Boots In Motion and the Silhouettes performing on the main stage throughout the day.
Two Rivers Festival will take place in the Front Street, Division Street and Third Street area in downtown Aroma Park.
Below is a schedule for the festival:
Saturday
Arts and Crafts vendors, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Baking contest and Bake Sale, 10 a.m.
Car Show registration, 10 a.m.
Parade and Flag raising, 11 a.m.
Car Show, noon to 3 p.m.
Kids games and face painting, noon to 5 p.m.
Beer tent, noon to midnight.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Mick Porter, 1 to 2 p.m.
Boots In Motion, 2 p.m.
Casting Contest, 2 p.m.
Car Show awards, 2:30 p.m.
Just Roll With It, 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Watermelon-eating contest, 3 p.m.
Scavenger Hunt, 4 p.m.
Police dog demonstration, 5 p.m.
Silhouettes, 7 to 9 p.m.
Fireworks, 9 p.m.
Cosmic Rewind, 9 to 11 p.m.
