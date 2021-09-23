‘Dear Evan Hansen’
PG-13, 137 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Musical/drama. Evan Hansen is an anxious, isolated high-school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. Starring Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’
PG-13, 126 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Biography/drama. In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire. Starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.
‘Carrie — 45th anniversary’
R, 100 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror/drama. Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. Starring Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie and John Travolta. Special limited engagement screenings on Sept. 26 and 29.
‘Courageous Legacy’
PG-13, 136 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Drama/action. Four men, one calling: To serve and protect. As law enforcement officers, they are confident and focused. Yet at the end of the day, they face a challenge that none of them are truly prepared to tackle: fatherhood. While they consistently give their best on the job, good enough seems to be all they can muster as dads. When tragedy hits home, they are left wrestling with their hopes, their fears, their faith, and their fathering. Can a newfound urgency help these dads draw closer to God ... and to their children? Starring Ken Bevel, Robert Amaya, Kevin Downes and Ben Davies.
‘Cry Macho’
PG-13, 104 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Western/drama. A onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mum. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.
‘Copshop’
R, 107 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Action/thriller. Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden car, wily con artist Teddy Murretto hatches a plan to hide out from lethal assassin Bob Viddick. He punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. However, jail can’t protect Murretto for long as Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. Starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo.
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
PG-13, 132 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Starring Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina.
‘Candyman’
R, 91 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris.
‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’
G, 86 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure/animated. When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City. Voices by Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel.
‘Free Guy’
PG-13, 115 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Action/adventure/comedy. A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi.
‘Don’t Breathe 2’
R, 99 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Horror/suspense/thriller. The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Starring Stephen Lang and Stephanie Arcila.