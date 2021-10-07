‘No Time To Die’
PG-13, 163 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Action/adventure. James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux. Releasing in theaters on Friday.
‘The Many Saints of Newark’
R, 120 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Crime/drama. Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities--and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano. Starring Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ray Liotta.
‘The Addams Family 2’
PG, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Animation/family/adventure/comedy. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Nick Kroll.
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and JK Simmons.
‘Free Guy’
PG-13, 115 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure/comedy. A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi.