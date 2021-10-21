‘Dune’
PG-13, 155 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Sci-Fi/Adventure. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.
‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’
PG, 106 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Comedy/animated/family. Barney is a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot — until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs. Starring Zach Galifianakis and Olivia Colman.
‘The Harder They Fall’
R, 137 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Western. When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western. Starring Idris Elba, Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield. The film will stream on Netflix beginning Nov. 3.
‘Halloween Kills’
R, 105 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror/thriller. The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.
‘The Last Duel’
R, 153 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Historical drama. Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a squire whose intelligence and eloquence makes him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges’ wife, she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God’s hands. Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.
‘No Time To Die’
PG-13, 163 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux.
‘The Addams Family 2’
PG, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Animation/family/adventure/comedy. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Nick Kroll.
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and JK Simmons.