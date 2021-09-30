‘The Many Saints of Newark’
R, 120 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Crime/drama. Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities--and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano. Starring Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ray Liotta. Releasing in theaters and HBO Max on Friday.
‘The Addams Family 2’
PG, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Animation/family/adventure/comedy. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Nick Kroll. Releasing in theaters on Friday.
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and JK Simmons. Releasing in theaters on Friday.
‘Dear Evan Hansen’
PG-13, 137 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Musical/drama. Evan Hansen is an anxious, isolated high-school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. Starring Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’
PG-13, 126 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Biography/drama. In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire. Starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.
‘Cry Macho’
PG-13, 104 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Western/drama. A onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mum. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
PG-13, 132 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Starring Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina.
‘Candyman’
R, 91 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris.
‘Free Guy’
PG-13, 115 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure/comedy. A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi.