‘Eternals’
PG-13, 157 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.
‘Red Notice’
PG-13, 116 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Action/thriller. In the world of international crime, an Interpol agent attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief. Starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. The film will also stream on Netflix.
‘Last Night in Soho’
R, 116 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Horror/psychological thriller. An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith.
‘The French Dispatch’
R, 103 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Romance/comedy. A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch.” Starring Owen Wilson, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray.
‘Antlers’
R, 100 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror/thriller. A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harbouring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas.
‘Dune’
PG-13, 155 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Sci-Fi/Adventure. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.
‘My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission’
PG-13, 101 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Animation/action/adventure. When a sinister organization threatens to wipe out all superhuman powers, the fate of the world is on the line. With two hours until the collapse of civilization, Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki manage to work as a team, but there’s still one problem. Deku’s on the run for murder. Starring Ryo Yoshizawa, Aoi Yuki and Kazuya Nakai. Screening at Cinemark with English dubbing; both theaters offering Japanese with English subtitles.
‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’
PG, 106 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Comedy/animated/family. Barney is a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot — until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs. Starring Zach Galifianakis and Olivia Colman.
‘Halloween Kills’
R, 105 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror/thriller. The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.
‘No Time To Die’
PG-13, 163 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure. James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux.
‘The Addams Family 2’
PG, 92 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Animation/family/adventure/comedy. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Nick Kroll.
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and JK Simmons.