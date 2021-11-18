‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
PG-13, 124 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Fantasy/comedy. When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.
‘King Richard’
PG-13, 144 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Drama/sport. Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. Starring Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney.
‘Bruised’
R, 129 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Mystery. A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life. Starring Halle Berry, Valentina Shevchenko and Shamier Anderson.
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’
PG, 96 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Children/comedy/adventure. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big. Starring Darby Camp, John Cleese and Tony Hale.
‘Eternals’
PG-13, 157 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.
‘No Time To Die’
PG-13, 163 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure. James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux.
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure. After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and JK Simmons.