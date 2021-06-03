‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’
R, 112 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror/thriller. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.
‘Spirit Untamed’
PG, 89 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Family/adventure. After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. Starring Eiza González and Mckenna Grace.
‘A Quiet Place Part II’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror/drama/Sci-Fi. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. Directed by John Krasinski.
‘Cruella’
PG-13, 134 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Comedy/crime. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. (Note: “Cruella” contains several sequences with flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.)
‘Wrath of Man’
R, 119 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/thriller. Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham, Holt McCallany and Josh Hartnett.
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
PG, 107 mins. (Cinemark 10) Animated/adventure/fantasy/family. Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina.