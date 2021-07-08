‘Black Widow’
PG-13, 133 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Action/adventure. Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour and Florence Pugh.
‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’
PG, 107 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, “Meadowview Theatre) Amination/comedy/family/adventure. The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Starring Alec Baldwin, Eva Longoria, James Marsden and Jeff Goldblum.
‘The Forever Purge’
R, 143 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror/action/science fiction/thriller. On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battle vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge. The fifth and final installment of “The Purge” film series. Starring Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta.
‘F9 The Fast Saga’
PG-13, 143 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, “Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. Dominic Toretto and his crew join forces to battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered — his forsaken brother. Starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena.
‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’
R, 99 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/comedy. The world’s most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid — are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman’s sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.
‘A Quiet Place Part II’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror/drama/Sci-Fi. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. Directed by John Krasinski.
‘Cruella’
PG-13, 134 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Comedy/crime. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. (Note: “Cruella” contains several sequences with flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.)
‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’
PG-13, 117 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Documentary/music. During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost – until now.