‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
PG, 155 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Comedy. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. Starring LeBron James and Don Cheadle.
‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’
PG-13, 88 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure/horror. The sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before. Starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Isabelle Fuhrman.
‘Black Widow’
PG-13, 133 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Action/adventure. Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour and Florence Pugh.
‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’
PG, 107 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Amination/comedy/family/adventure. The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Starring Alec Baldwin, Eva Longoria, James Marsden and Jeff Goldblum.
‘The Forever Purge’
R, 143 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror/action/science fiction/thriller. On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battle vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge. The fifth and final installment of “The Purge” film series. Starring Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta.
‘F9 The Fast Saga’
PG-13, 143 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. Dominic Toretto and his crew join forces to battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered — his forsaken brother. Starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena.