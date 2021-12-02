‘Spencer’
R, 111 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Drama/historical. The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the queen’s estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year, things will be profoundly different. Starring Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing and Sally Hawkins.
‘Belfast’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama. A semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. Starring Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Judy Dench.
‘Encanto’
PG, 109 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Family/animated/music. The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diana Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.
‘House of Gucci’
R, 157 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Thriller/drama.
When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge — and ultimately murder. Starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.
‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’
R, 107 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Horror/action. Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland, a dying town with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. Starring Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
PG-13, 124 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Fantasy/comedy. When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.
‘King Richard’
PG-13, 144 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama/sport. Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. Starring Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney.
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’
PG, 96 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Children/comedy/adventure. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big. Starring Darby Camp, John Cleese and Tony Hale.
‘Eternals’
PG-13, 157 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.