‘The Matrix Resurrections’
R, 148 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Action/sci-fi. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he’s learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of — or into — the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure and far more dangerous than ever before. Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
‘The King’s Man’
R, 131 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Action/adventure. One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Colin Firth and Gemma Arterton.
‘A Journal For Jordan’
PG-13, 131 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Drama/romance. Deployed to Iraq, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King starts to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, Dana Canedy, a senior editor for The New York Times, revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to his beloved family. Starring Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams and directed by Denzel Washington.
‘Sing 2’
PG, 110 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/musical. Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Starring Taron Egerton, Bono and Scarlett Johansson.
‘American Underdog’
PG, 112 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Drama/sport. The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, it’s only with the support of his wife, Brenda, and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. Starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
PG-13, 148 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. Peter Parker is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jon Favreau.
‘Nightmare Alley’
R, 150 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Mystery/crime/drama. An ambitious young carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Starring Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.
‘West Side Story’
PG-13, 156 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Musical/romance. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Starring Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno.
‘Don’t Look Up’
R, 145 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/disaster. Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.
‘Encanto’
PG, 109 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Family/animated/music. The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diana Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
PG-13, 124 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Fantasy/comedy. When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.