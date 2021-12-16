‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
PG-13, 148 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. Peter Parker is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jon Favreau.
‘Nightmare Alley’
R, 150 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Mystery/crime/drama. An ambitious young carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Starring Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.
‘West Side Story’
PG-13, 156 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Musical/romance. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Starring Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno.
‘Don’t Look Up’
R, 145 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/disaster. Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.
‘Encanto’
PG, 109 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Family/animated/music. The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diana Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
PG-13, 124 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Fantasy/comedy. When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’
PG, 96 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Children/comedy/adventure. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big. Starring Darby Camp, John Cleese and Tony Hale.
‘National Champions’
R, 96 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama. A star quarterback ignites a players’ strike hours before the biggest game of the year in order to fight for fair compensation, equality, and respect for the athletes who put their bodies and health on the line for their schools. Starring Stephan James and J.K. Simmons.
‘Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers’
NR, 124 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Faith/music. The Chosen has a special Christmas event in theaters featuring: For King & Country, Phil Wickham, Jordan Feliz, Brandon Lake, Maverick City, Cain, Matt Maher, Bryan & Katie Torwalt, The Bonner Family, Leanna Crawford, and One Voice Choir. This extraordinary lineup of artists will perform new and classic Christmas songs from the set of The Chosen. Plus, you’ll hear from your favorite cast members about the message of Christmas. This is the perfect opportunity to bring friends and family for a unique Christmas experience.