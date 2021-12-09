‘West Side Story’
PG-13, 156 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Musical/romance. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Starring Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno.
‘Don’t Look Up’
R, 145 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/disaster. Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.
‘Belfast’
PG-13, 97 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama. A semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. Starring Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Judy Dench.
‘Encanto’
PG, 109 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Family/animated/music. The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diana Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.
‘House of Gucci’
R, 157 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Thriller/drama.
When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge — and ultimately murder. Starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.
‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’
R, 107 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror/action. Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland, a dying town with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. Starring Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
PG-13, 124 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Fantasy/comedy. When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.
‘King Richard’
PG-13, 144 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama/sport. Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. Starring Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney.
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’
PG, 96 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Children/comedy/adventure. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big. Starring Darby Camp, John Cleese and Tony Hale.
‘National Champions’
R, 96 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama. A star quarterback ignites a players’ strike hours before the biggest game of the year in order to fight for fair compensation, equality, and respect for the athletes who put their bodies and health on the line for their schools. Starring Stephan James and J.K. Simmons.
‘The Matrix’
R, 136 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Sci-Fi/Action. The original 1999 film “The Matrix” is back in theaters for a special limited re-release. Neo believes that Morpheus, an elusive figure considered to be the most dangerous man alive, can answer his question — What is the Matrix? Neo is contacted by Trinity, a beautiful stranger who leads him into an underworld where he meets Morpheus. They fight a brutal battle for their lives against a cadre of viciously intelligent secret agents. It is a truth that could cost Neo something more precious than his life. Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss.
‘Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers’
NR, 124 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Faith/music. The Chosen has a special Christmas event in theaters featuring: For King & Country, Phil Wickham, Jordan Feliz, Brandon Lake, Maverick City, Cain, Matt Maher, Bryan & Katie Torwalt, The Bonner Family, Leanna Crawford, and One Voice Choir. This extraordinary lineup of artists will perform new and classic Christmas songs from the set of The Chosen. Plus, you’ll hear from your favorite cast members about the message of Christmas. This is the perfect opportunity to bring friends and family for a unique Christmas experience.