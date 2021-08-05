‘The Suicide Squad’
R, 132 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure. The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world — Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others — to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave. Starring Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba.
‘Jungle Cruise’
PG-13, 127 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Action/adventure/comedy/fantasy. This new Disney live-action film is a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.
‘The Green Knight’
R, 130 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Fantasy/adventure. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. Starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander.
‘Stillwater’
R, 139 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Drama/thriller. A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award-winner Tom McCarthy follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. Starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin.
‘Old’
PG-13, 108 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Thriller/mystery. A family on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day. Starring Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps.
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
PG, 115 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Comedy. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. Starring LeBron James and Don Cheadle.
‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’
PG-13, 88 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure/horror. The sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before. Starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Isabelle Fuhrman.
‘Black Widow’
PG-13, 133 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure. Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour and Florence Pugh.