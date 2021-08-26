‘Candyman’
R, 91 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Horror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Starring Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris.
‘Reminiscence’
PG-13, 148 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Sci-fi/fantasy. A scientist discovers a way to relive your past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love. Whilst a private investigator uncovers a conspiracy while helping his clients recover lost memories. Starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.
‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’
G, 86 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure/animated. When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City. Voices by Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel.
‘The Night House’
R, 108 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror/suspense/thriller. Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together-but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. Starring Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg.
‘The Protégé’
R, 120 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/thriller. Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody and trained in the family business, Anna is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves ever tighter. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q and Michael Keaton.
‘Free Guy’
PG-13, 115 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure/comedy. A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi.
‘Respect’
PG-13, 145 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Drama/music/performing arts. Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, “Respect” is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. Starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Marlon Wayans.
‘Don’t Breathe 2’
R, 99 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Horror/suspense/thriller. The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Starring Stephen Lang and Stephanie Arcila.
‘The Suicide Squad’
R, 132 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure. The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world — Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others — to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave. Starring Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba.
‘Jungle Cruise’
PG-13, 127 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Action/adventure/comedy/fantasy. This new Disney live-action film is a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate — and mankind’s — hangs in the balance. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.