‘The Unholy’
PG-13, 99 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Horror.
The Unholy follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes.
‘Voyagers’
PG-13, 108 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Sci-Fi/fantasy/suspense/thriller.
With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power. Starring Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp.
‘Godzilla vs. Kong’
PG-13, 113 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Sci-Fi/action/adventure. Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Starring Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård.
Review from Pam Powell, Reel Talk: “”Godzilla vs. Kong” does tick all the right boxes of animation, artistry and larger-than-life characters, which will please all of the fans of this universe, but the writing, directing and acting boxes are empty. If you’re looking for a fun story to escape and engage your senses, you’re not going to find it here.”
‘Nobody’
R, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/thriller. Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must now save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary — and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd.
Review from Pete Hammond, Deadline Hollywood Daily: “Don’t be fooled by the initial concept or the title of the Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad actor’s first starring macho, testosterone-loaded action flick, Odenkirk is the real deal without losing the persona for which we know him best.”
‘Chaos Walking’
PG-13, 108 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure. In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets. Starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Nick Jonas.
Review from Peter Travers, ABC News: “A hot mess that throws a wet blanket of dystopian drivel over fresh young stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. ‘Chaos Limping’ is more like it.”
‘Tom & Jerry’
PG, 101 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Animated/live-action comedy. A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney.
Review from Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service: “Where the film flops is with the live-action elements. Not every performer can make it look like they are interacting with animated characters.”
