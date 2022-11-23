PG, 102 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)Action/adventure/animated. A legendary family of explorers, the Clades, attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. Starring voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabrielle Union.
‘Bones and All’
R, 130 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)Thriller/drama. Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell.
‘Devotion’
PG-13, 138 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)War/history/drama. The harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson.
ALSO PLAYING:
‘The Menu’
R, 107 mins. (Paramount Theatre)Horror/comedy.
‘She Said’
R, 129 mins. (Meadowview Theatre)Drama.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
PG-13, 161 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)Action/adventure.
‘Ticket to Paradise’
PG-13, 104 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10)Romantic comedy.
‘Black Adam’
PG-13, 125 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10)Action/adventure/fantasy.