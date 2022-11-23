Strange World

"Strange World" is now playing in theaters.

 Walt Disney Studios

NEW RELEASES THIS WEEK:

‘Strange World’

PG, 102 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/adventure/animated. A legendary family of explorers, the Clades, attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. Starring voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabrielle Union.

