‘The Empty Man’
R, 137 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Drama, horror. The Empty Man is an upcoming American supernatural horror film screenplay, screen story and directed by David Prior, based on Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey’s graphic novel of same name published by Boom! Studios. The film stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova.
‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984) Comeback Classics
R, 137 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Drama, horror. The slasher film was written and directed by Wes Craven and produced by Robert Shaye. It was the first in series of “Nightmare on Elm Street” sires and stars Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, and Johnny Depp in his film debut. The plot concerns four teenagers living on one street in the fictitious town of Springwood, Ohio, who are invaded and killed in their dreams, and thus killed in reality, by a burnt killer with a bladed leather glove.
‘Monsters, Inc.’ Comeback Classics
G, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Animated. The comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, features the voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn and Jennifer Tilly. It was directed by Pete Docter in his directorial debut, and executive produced by John Lasseter and Andrew Stanton. The film centers on two monsters — James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and his one-eyed partner and best friend Mike Wazowski – employed at the titular energy-producing factory Monsters, Inc, which generates power by scaring human children. However, the monster world believes that the children are toxic, and when one sneaks into the factory, Sulley and Mike must return her home before it’s too late.
‘The Addams Family’ (2019) Comeback Classics
PG, 87 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Animated. A computer-animated black comedy film directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan and based on the characters created by Charles Addams. The film stars the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney. Gomez and Morticia are chased away with the rest of the Addams clan during their wedding ceremony by an angry mob that disapproves of their macabre nature.
