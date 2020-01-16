Daily Journal staff report
CLEVELAND — The Doobie Brothers and Whitney Houston top the list of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees.
This year’s inductees are: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex.
The Ahmet Ertegun Award winners are Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.
The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is on May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO at 7 p.m. CDT on May 2. Performances and special guests will be announced later.
The Ahmet Ertegun Award honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on Rock & Roll.
Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. The original 16 nominees that were considered for induction were selected by a nominating committee in September 2019.
Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T.Rex.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 27 at 8 a.m. CDT at ticketmaster.com.
The ceremony is preceded by Induction Week, which includes a special dedication of the 2020 Inductee exhibit, a red-carpet experience, Celebration Day with fireworks at the Museum, and other events and activities at the Museum and around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!