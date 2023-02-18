Audience members at the Majestic Theater in Kankakee on Feb. 26 should prepare for a trip back in time.

At 4 p.m., The Neverly Brothers are taking the stage and will perform classic rock hits from the 1950s and ‘60s. The performance is part of the three-piece band’s 20th anniversary tour.

“This is our big year; it’s 20 years this year,” said the band’s creator, Kevin Giragosian. Mike Bradburn and Kevin’s brother, Kegham Giragosian, make up the rest of the band.

