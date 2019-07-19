By Pam Powell
Lulu Wang’s already critically acclaimed film is expanding to theaters everywhere to adoring audiences.
The film, based on Wang’s own life, depicts a young adult whose Chinese grandmother, Nai Nai, is dying from cancer. Their solution? Don’t tell her, create a bogus wedding as an excuse for the family to gather, and say their goodbyes before she passes.
Wang creates an engagingly charming, light-hearted, and consistently humorous drama that makes our world a smaller and more connected one.
Billi (Awkwafina) is struggling in life, living in NYC with her Chinese-American parents whose disappointment and “encouragement” falls on deaf ears. Her relationship with her Nai Nai (Shuzhen Zhao), a world away in Beijing, is strong thanks to technology.
Meeting these two characters as they converse about the dangers of earring-theft in NYC and what’s happening in China, the premise of deceit is immediately yet comedically set.
Billi then gets the news from her parents that Nai Nai is dying and as they plan their trip home, they forbid Billi to come — she’s too emotional and could never keep the truth a secret from Nai Nai. Of course, Billi figures out a way to go to China and from here it’s an endearing drama filled with love and laughter as it typifies relationships in any family, no matter their location.
And of course, that issue of keeping the truth from Nai Nai drives this plot forward in high speed, but always taking the time to know and understand the characters.
“The Farewell,” in all its lightness deals with the heavy issues of death, modern medicine, the need for a family connection, and cultural traditions.
These traditions, ranging from the biggest elephant in the room of hiding a person’s diagnosis to a “Chicken Dance” rendition served Chinese style at a wedding are all beautifully portrayed. More importantly is the tug of war that Billi feels in wrestling with her American ways and her Chinese virtues.
The two don’t always go hand-in-hand and finding a comfortable middle ground isn’t always easy for her. It’s Billi’s time to grow up and find out who she is as she’s thrust into this predicament.
Wang’s ingenious writing never misses a beat and while there are plenty of quiet moments, each minute of screen time is carefully thought out, creating poignancy. She is acutely aware of the ridiculousness of her story yet is able to bring such depth to this example punctuating the fact that yes, truth is stranger than fiction.
While the story is told through Billi’s eyes, and her character is extremely well-developed, every supporting character is just as thoroughly developed.
From Billi’s mom, Jian (Diana Lin) and Little Nai Nai (Hong Lu who is actually Wang’s Nai Nai’s real sister) to her cousin and his “fiancé” who are getting married to carry out this ruse, everyone is very different and play an important role in this story.
Be sure to notice the singing dog as this is actually Hong Lu’s dog. Wang recently said, “Ellen is her real dog who really sings! No other dog could sing!”
Musically, the score is as unique as the story as Wang uses the concept of a Greek Choir to create, as Wang described, a unified voice to represent a group or collective. This style adds personality and originality while it also elevates each and every scene, but never does it overtake a scene.
In fact, it wasn’t until the second viewing that I noticed this, but it certainly accentuated the overall feel of a scene—exactly what the musical component should do in a film.
If you’re thinking that Awkwafina is a strange choice for the lead role of a dramatic comedy, you’re in good company, but Awkwafina has a standout performance as Billi, the conflicted and loving young woman looking for herself and her own direction in life.
There is an authentic connection between Awkwafina and Zhao as they talk on the phone, recount stories from the past, and give one another guidance for the future. It’s incredibly sweet, yet real, and brings to mind your own wonderful memories of time spent with grandma. Awkwafina, who according to Wang, was raised by her Chinese grandmother after her mother passed away, brings her personal experiences to the screen for an incredibly genuine performance.
You’ve probably never heard of Shuzhen Zhao who brings Nai Nai to life, but she will create a lasting memory in this role. She’s spunky, smart, trusting, and above all, loving, exactly what the term “grandma” means.
Zhao’s character expertly keeps the underlying theme that family is everything and like any grandma, she sprinkles in a little guilt with the truth to make you laugh. There’s a twinkle in her eye that immediately brings a smile to your face even when she’s explaining why she’s living with an older man who can’t hear or converse.
Zhao is incredibly funny without effort and she exudes wisdom, strength and love, again creating a believable character.
Filmed in Wang’s homeland, “The Farewell” captures Beijing, the culture, and the food! It’s an extraordinary amalgam of layers skillfully placed to bring the audience into this world, connecting us to the characters and their environment. Much of the film is subtitled, but because of the perfection within the filmmaking and the strength of this story, it is one that you don’t even realize it’s subtitled.
Wang takes a very personal and emotional story and makes it resonate with us all while eliciting laughter and tears. Exceptional performances from well-developed characters connect us further as we escape into another’s world and walk in their shoes. “The Farewell” finds love, laughter, family, and a uniquely bold way to explore culture in this sublime dramedy.
Be sure to look for the interview with Lulu Wang to gain further insight into this extraordinary film.
4 stars
