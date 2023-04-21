Sugar Creek Opera is back.

On May 7, Sugar Creek will present “Love is in the Air,” a program of classical love songs from opera and Broadway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance gets underway at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Watseka, 215 E. Cherry St., Watseka.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $50 for select seating in the first two rows. Tickets are best accessed at sugarcreekopera.com or by calling 815-432-3830 and also will be available at the door.

