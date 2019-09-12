Daily Journal staff report
Street Fair at Northfield Square takes place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will be the last one of the summer season. Admission and parking are free.
Singer and songwriter Matt Yeager will perform throughout the afternoon.
Food trucks include Bennett-Curtis Catering, Bamboo Island, Neighborhood Kitchen, Oberweis, Squeals on Wheels, Que It Up BBQ, Loving Leaf Tea and LoveALatte Coffee. More than 35 arts and crafts vendors will be on-site.
“We look forward to another beautiful afternoon of family fun, live entertainment and delicious eats,” said event organizer from Bennett-Curtis House Scott Zizic. “Thank you to all the patrons, businesses and organizations for making the launch of the Street Fair at Northfield Square such a success this summer. We look forward to many more years of this event.”
