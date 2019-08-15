Daily Journal staff report
The next Street Fair at Northfield Square will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event, planned and hosted by Bennett-Curtis Catering of Grant Park, will feature food, music, vendors and summertime fun. Admission is free.
Sunday’s entertainment will feature KGB Band on the main stage throughout the afternoon. KGB band is a six-piece 60’s, 70’s and 80’s classic rock band featuring a horns section.
August food vendors include Bennett-Curtis Catering, Bamboo Island, Neighborhood Kitchen, Oberweis, Squeals on Wheels, Loving Leaf Tea, Sausage Haus, La Michoacana and Happy Monday Coffee Roasters.
A diverse group of more than 60 crafters, artists, business professionals and nonprofit groups will make up the vendors market.
“This is a family-friendly community event featuring locally owned and operated businesses and vendors and entertainers,” said Street Fair event coordinator Scott Zizic of Bennett-Curtis House.
Future Street Fair at Northfield Square music includes Matt Yeager on Sept. 15.
For more information, email streetfair19@gmail.com or visit their Street Fair at Northfield Square Facebook events page.
