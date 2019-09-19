Earlier this year, there was a possibility the St. Anne Pumpkin Fest would end. But a handful of volunteers stepped up to ensure the fest continued.
“We have great childhood memories from the festival and we wanted to keep the tradition going,” said Savannah Blake, festival director along with Laura Wendt. “The festival provides a great opportunity to keep our small town together.”
Entertainment, parades, softball games, special events and everything pumpkin can be found during the St. Anne Pumpkin Fest this Friday through Sunday.
“Thank you to everyone who helped in anyway to make the Pumpkin Fest happen this year and for years to come. If it wasn’t for your enthusiasm, love for your town and pumpkins, we wouldn’t be enjoying this wonderful weekend together,” according to the festival committee.
Friday
5:30 p.m. – Children’s and golf cart parade, Station Street
6 to 8 p.m. – Pumpkin painting, park pavilion
6 to 8 p.m. – Pumpkin race workshop, park pavilion
6 p.m. – Princess coronation, main stage
7 p.m. – Over 40 coed softball game, park
7 to 11 p.m. – GMC band, main stage
7 to 11 p.m. – Beer tent, park
Saturday
8 a.m to 5 p.m. – Craft and food vendors
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Blood drive, St. Anne Community High School
9 a.m. – Boat races, pond
10 a.m. – St. Anne jazz band. Station Street stage
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Yoga with Pam, St. Anne Community High School gym
11 a.m. – Yoga with Karli, St. Anne Community High School gym
12 p.m. – Blues band, Station Street stage
12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Author Pam Lottinville book signing and sale, Station Street
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Pony rides and goat petting zoo, park
2 p.m. – Grand parade, Station Street; Daniel Moore, better known as “Mr. Dan” will serve as Grand Marshal. From the halls of St. Anne Grade School, to the track field and school bus, Mr. Dan impacts the life of every child who passes through the grade school.
4 p.m. – U.C.K. Band, Station Street stage
6:30 p.m. – Under 40 coed softball game, park
Dusk – Fireworks, park
After fireworks – Homerun derby, park
7 to 11 p.m. - Magnum 44 band. main stage
7 to 11 p.m. – beer tent, park
Sunday
6 to 11 a.m. – Fireman’s pancake breakfast, Joey’s
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Craft and food vendors
8 a.m. to noon – Car show, Station Street
8 a.m. to noon – Farmers Market, Station Street
9:30 a.m. – Church Service, Station Street stage
11 a.m. – Truck and tractor pull, pond area
11 a.m. – Pumpkin pie eating contest, Station Street
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Magician
1 p.m. – Coal Black Exotic Animal Show, Station Street stage
2 p.m. – Variety show, Station Street stage
2 p.m. – Pumpkin race, Station Street
2 p.m. – Weeder wacker pull, pond area
