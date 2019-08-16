The best-selling novel, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”, written by Maria Stemple, has been recreated in movie form starring Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup and Emma Nelson.
It’s always with hesitation that I read a book prior to seeing a movie as typically it is never as good, but I have found an exception to that rule. Director and co-writer Richard Linklater lovingly translates every subtle nuance and emotion to keep the story true to the book and the complexities of the characters intact.
Once upon a time, Bernadette (Blanchett) was one of the most promising young architects in L.A. and married to an ingenious computer software developer, Elgie (Crudup) whose job brought them to the depressing and poorly planned city of Seattle.
Their precocious daughter Bee has convinced the family to embark upon an expedition to Antarctica over the Christmas holiday. It is at this point that we begin to see the real Bernadette come to life with all her insecurities as she attempts to overcome her disdain for Seattle, the other mothers, and her apparent agoraphobia.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” perfectly balances the comedic tragedies of life with the dramatic elements. Bernadette is a recluse of sorts, going out only when necessary and hiring an overseas assistant to take care of all errands and interactions when possible. When she is required to interact with others, it generally becomes some sort of a disaster, creating wonderfully comedic situations.
The mothers at Bee’s school, aka Gnats, are a main source of Bernadette’s discomfort in Seattle as they are incredibly catty, and Bernadette inadvertently becomes the center of their gossip.
This is a story of relationships; mother-daughter, husband-wife, and those we see in our immediate environment. Each and every one of these has their own story to tell, all centered around Bernadette to give us a richly layered story.
Bernadette’s difficulties with her husband are quite typical, but it is her relationship with Bee that is heartwarmingly beautiful, filled with love and admiration and bound by the simple interactions between a mother and daughter. There is such depth of emotion, an emotional tug of war, as she cries at seeing her daughter lead little 1st graders perform, a sense of pride filled with fear of her growing up and going off to boarding school.
While Bernadette and Bee’s relationship is of utmost importance, it is Bernadette’s own understanding of herself that is at the forefront. She has lost herself, her identity, and her way.
Blanchett creates a wonderfully flawed character whose abrasive actions make us laugh, but her struggle to remember who she is and finding herself also makes us cry. Blanchett finds a way to portray a myriad number of emotions in remarkably subtle ways allowing you to connect with her and truly understand her. As she reveals her true self, we love getting to know her.
Blanchett expertly portrays this lost woman but at the same time exudes strength and confidence. And quite unexpectedly, she also demonstrates her deft skills at comedy in seemingly unintentional ways.
Kristen Wiig portrays Audrey, Bernadette’s nemesis. At times Wiig takes it over-the-top, but this brings humor to the situation. Her superficiality rings true, however, and while it makes you cringe, it will also make you laugh.
Nelson gives an incredible performance as Bee. Her natural chemistry with Blanchett creates an authentic mother-daughter relationship giving the story a greater sense of believability. By the end of the film, you’ll be questioning whether or not this is based on a true story.
To augment this engaging and entertaining story filled with great performances, the cinematography captures not just the emotional aspect, but the physical one as well.
Soggy, dreary Seattle sends a damp and claustrophobic chill through you and the clear, crisp, spectacular beauty of Antarctica feels fresh and bold to capture the scene.
The book and the movie are not identical, but these differences in no way alter the overall story. The script finds a way to tackle the impossibilities of the novel, transporting it effortlessly onto the screen. “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” is an unusual drama filled with comedy that highlights the emotions that mother experiences.
The title is actually a double entendre and if you’re a mom, you’ll understand that immediately.
4 stars
