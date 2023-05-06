What's Love Got to Do with It?

Shazad Latif and Lily James star in "What's Love Got to Do with It?" 

 StudioCanal UK

“What’s Love Got to Do with It?” is an amalgam of every love story in history as it updates it with current themes of race, cultural difference and gender expectations in today’s world. Starring the girl-next-door Lily James as Zoe Stevenson and Shazad Latif as Kazim, the story becomes a fresh one that connects us as we question exactly what the title of the film asks.

Zoe finds herself at the top of her game; she’s an award-winning documentary filmmaker. And as she teeters at the top, she pitches her next bold idea to the purse string holders only to be rejected. This pitch, however, morphs into a new concept, one that makes these executives relish the idea of following the trajectory of an arranged marriage or, as it now is termed, an assisted marriage.

The concept and the focus is Zoe’s best childhood friend and neighbor, Kazim, a Pakistani Muslim who is tired of the dating apps and puts renewed faith in what some would consider an antiquated concept. Zoe documents every step of the process from Kazim’s parents introducing their son to the girl who might become the next Mrs. Kahn to the three-day wedding marathon in Pakistan. But what boils beneath the surface is the chemistry between Zoe and Kazim.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

