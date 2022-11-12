Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the latest film from Marvel.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” begins and ends with a loving tribute to the man who brought the series to life: Chadwick Boseman.

In an emotional salute, the story starts with King Ta’Challah’s death and funeral, his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), racked with guilt after her knowledge and skills failed to save her big brother. You know this funeral procession elicited real emotion, real tears; no acting necessary.

This also effects the audience as a reminder a great actor is gone. And as the scene fades to black, we find ourselves in the stereotypical superhero story complete with power, greed and a disregard for life.

