If you’re a fan of the long-running series “The Office,” then you immediately will recognize the name B.J. Novak. This, in and of itself, should be enough for you to take a chance on the new film “Vengeance,” written and directed by (and starring) Novak. If it isn’t, you’ll have to take my word for it.
Go see this smart, funny and shockingly poignant film about a self-absorbed, celebrity-status-seeking journalist, who stumbles upon the suspicious demise of a young woman. This could be his ticket to fame in the podcast world so he finally can “have a voice.” Or maybe, just maybe, he finally will be able to look in the mirror and see who he really is.
The film begins with the “Red Solo Cup” song, which makes us laugh, “a hundred percent.” We then are introduced to Ben (Novak) and his best buddy chatting at a party, scoping out the scene and discussing their love lives; more shallow than a Texas puddle in the summer.
Ben receives a difficult (or is it?) phone call from the Lone Star State, informing him his girlfriend, Abilene (Lio Tipton), has died. Ben, unaware he had a girlfriend, is lured south to attend the funeral.
The lightbulbs go on as he thinks he has found the perfect podcast story.
Pitching it to renowned podcaster Eloise (Issa Rae), who OKs the project, Ben is fired up to prove his theory about America. Abilene’s gracious and very Texan family invites him to stay so he can “investigate” Abilene’s early expiration. What he discovers is more than you could imagine.
The characters Ben meets in this small town fit right in with everyone’s preconceived notions of Texans, at least initially, but prepare to have your mind blown.
Novak takes us on a journey about today’s society and the disconnect while it also tackles relevant issues plaguing America. From Ben’s discussion with Paris about Chekov as she delivers an understated one-two punch, to Ashton Kutcher’s portrayal of music producer Quentin Sellers in the culturally inspired (real) town of Marfa, to the Keystone Cops (Grayson Berry and Ben Whitehair).
When I say this is a smart film, that is an understatement. This is one of those movies you can watch repeatedly, catching more references you missed the first time around. Poking fun at NYC vs. Texas, small-town pride, Texas laws — “In Texas, we don’t dial 911” — and movie and art comments, it’s a nonstop, whirlwind ride that keeps you laughing and thinking.
Of course, Novak creates multi-dimensional characters whose actors bring them to life. Kutcher shines as the surprisingly poetic and nuanced music producer. And Abilene’s brother, Ty (Boyd Holbrook), makes you laugh with every crazy conspiracy theory he regurgitates.
Granny, Mom (J. Smith-Cameron) — bless her heart — and El Stupido (Eli Bickel) round out the main characters to bring us a story that is so strange it could be true.
“Vengeance” is a stunningly clever movie depicting today’s society, its superficiality and our own ignorance in judgment. Novak — writer, director and star — wears all three hats with ease as he shocks us in the end. Be ready to laugh and be entertained as well as have the rug pulled out from under you.