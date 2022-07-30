vengenance-movie.jpg

B.J. Novak and Ashton Kutcher star in "Vengeance" releasing theatrically Friday.

 Focus Features

If you’re a fan of the long-running series “The Office,” then you immediately will recognize the name B.J. Novak. This, in and of itself, should be enough for you to take a chance on the new film “Vengeance,” written and directed by (and starring) Novak. If it isn’t, you’ll have to take my word for it.

Go see this smart, funny and shockingly poignant film about a self-absorbed, celebrity-status-seeking journalist, who stumbles upon the suspicious demise of a young woman. This could be his ticket to fame in the podcast world so he finally can “have a voice.” Or maybe, just maybe, he finally will be able to look in the mirror and see who he really is.

The film begins with the “Red Solo Cup” song, which makes us laugh, “a hundred percent.” We then are introduced to Ben (Novak) and his best buddy chatting at a party, scoping out the scene and discussing their love lives; more shallow than a Texas puddle in the summer.

