Gigi & Nate

Charlie Rowe and Marcia Gay Harden star in "Gigi & Nate," now playing in theaters.

 Roadside Attractions

“Gigi & Nate” takes a unique look at service animals, as a Capuchin Monkey finds a new home and purpose assisting Nate (Charlie Rowe), a young quadriplegic. Unfortunately, this monkey is the only unique aspect to the film after the continuous and harrowing set up before Nate becomes paralyzed.

The beginning of the film is excruciating, as every situation creates a sense of dread. From cliff diving (we know he becomes a quadriplegic, remember) and riding in the back of a pick up truck, to boating on the 4th of July, we hold our breath as the anxiety mounts, awaiting the pivotal point.

The situation slowly covers you like an innocent blanket until you find yourself unable to breath, realizing what has happened to this promising young man.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

